USDA December Production Report

In its December crop report, USDA estimated a 2016-17 U.S. crop of 16.52 million bales. Upland production was estimated at 15.96 million bales and extra-long staple production at 562,000 bales. Harvested area was an estimated 9.66 million acres implying a non-harvested area of about 490,000 acres based on USDA’s revised acreage report. The resulting abandonment rate is about 4.83%. The national yield per harvested acre was estimated to be about 821 pounds, one pound less than the five-year average. Actively Engaged Management Regulation — Questions and Answers (Information Only) (796k pdf)

This document is aimed at helping NCC members more thoroughly understand the actively engaged rule. STAX Modifications Bulletin Issued (32k pdf)

USDA's Nov. 3 information memorandum PM-15-052 to all approved insurance providers, Risk Management Agency (RMA) field offices and all other interested parties, stated that after considering feedback and input from various program participants during the 2015 insurance year, RMA is making several modifications to the STAX program as follows: 1) allow producers to elect a zero percent coverage range by practice; 2) allow Written Agreements that affect insurable acreage to apply to STAX; and 3) make STAX coverage available for cottonseed through an optional endorsement. STAX/Farm Bill Workshop/Webinar Information Available

Cotton industry members and agribusiness personnel are encouraged to access information recently presented at the NCC's 25 STAX/Farm Bill workshops as well as information (including audio/video) presented in the NCC's four regional webinars held on Dec. 17-18. Among important elements of The Agricultural Act of 2014 covered in those sessions were an in-depth look at the new Stacked Income Protection Plan (STAX) and the Supplemental Coverage Option along with regional examples of insurance rates and county yields. Farm Bill Frequently Asked Questions

Following the series of farm bill education meetings, the NCC prepared a list of frequently asked questions on the The Agricultural Act of 2014. Farm Bill Summary and Overview (click here)

This NCC-prepared document contains the basic preliminaries of The Agricultural Act of 2014 that passed out of the House/Senate Conference. The bill is subject to verification when legislative language is reviewed. FSA Posts Farm Bill Fact Sheet

USDA's Farm Service Agency has created a fact sheet entitled, "What’s in the 2014 Farm Bill for Farm Service Agency Customers?" that includes highlights of The Agricultural Act of 2014 (the Act), also known as the 2014 Farm Bill.