Highlights From This Issue

The multidisciplinary, refereed journal contains articles that improve our understanding of cotton science. Publications may be compilations of original research, syntheses, reviews, or notes on original research or new techniques or equipment.

<strong>Plant Physiology Symposium:</strong> Carbon dynamics in cotton as influenced by genotype, management, or environment.

Molecular Biology and Physiology
Agronomy and Physiology Symposium - Carbon Dynamics in Cotton
John L. Snider
Pages: 195-195
Abstract | Full Text PDF (22K)

