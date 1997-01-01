The multidisciplinary, refereed journal contains articles that improve our understanding of cotton science. Publications may be compilations of original research, syntheses, reviews, or notes on original research or new techniques or equipment.
Highlights From This Issue
|
FEATURED ARTICLE
Breeding and Genetics
Major Leaf Shapes of Cotton: Genetics and Agronomic Effects in Crop Production
Ryan J. Andres, Daryl T. Bowman, Don C. Jones, and Vasu Kuraparthy
Pages: 330-340
Abstract | Full Text PDF (269K)
Impact of major leaf shapes in cotton, relative to normal leaf shape genotypes, on cotton production.